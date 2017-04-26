Cash wins SC Senate runoff

Related Coverage Voters decide between Cash and Burdette in Senate District 3 runoff

ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Richard Cash defeated former Pendleton Mayor Carol Burdette in Tuesday’s runoff election for the S.C. Senate District 3 seat.

The two beat out a field of other Republican contenders for the seat previously held by now Lieutenant Governor Kevin Bryant.

Cash received 4,865 votes, or about 54 percent of the vote, compared to 4.077 votes for Burdette, according to unofficial results from Anderson County Registration and Elections.

The special election is on May 30 and Cash will likely be the next senator. No Democrats are running for the seat.

Cash said he want to work towards fixing roads and said his focus would be on pro-life legislation and pension reform.

“I run a campaign with a very clear message. The three C’s. Conservative principles, constitutional fidelity, and Christian worldview,” Cash said.