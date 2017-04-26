Celebrate Greenville Craft Beer Week with dozens of events

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville Craft Beer Week is here and there are dozens of ways to celebrate.

For the fifth year, Greenville is celebrating its thriving craft beer scene with events including a sip and sculpt class and rare beer releases.

Organizers tell 7News it’s a great way to get the community excited about the brews created in the Upstate.

With more breweries opening in just a few months, the week has gotten bigger every year.

The celebration continues with events through the end of this week.

It’s all leading up to the Community Tap Beer Festival this Saturday at Fluor Field.

This year, the festival will feature 65 breweries from around the country to serve tastings of more than 100 beers.

“We think the festival is easily one of the premiere beer festivals in the southeast and we try to top ourselves every year. We love Greenville and we’re trying to just grow the craft beer scene here and it’s doing pretty well,” said Mike Okupinski, owner of The Community Tap.

The festival kicks off Saturday at 2 p.m. To buy tickets,, click here.

To see the full list of Greenville Craft Beer Week events, click here.