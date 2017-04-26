Columbia woman steals sheriff’s office car, hits woman say deputies

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A woman is under arrest in Columbia Wednesday after deputies say she stole a sheriff’s office patrol car and hit another woman with it.

Nikenya Williams, 28, is charged with attempted murder, grand larceny, and malicious injury to real property by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators say Williams threw a brick through the window of a woman’s car at Carrington Place Apartments on Beatty Road at 8:30 pm Tuesday. The victim was an acquaintance of Williams and walked to a region headquarters for the sheriff’s office nearby.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office says a deputy walked out of the region headquarters and used a remote key pad to unlock the door of her running patrol car.

Deputies say Williams was close to the car and jumped into it, then sped off and hit the woman at a high rate of speed.

The victim was taken by EMS to Palmetto Health Richland Hospital. Her injuries were not life-threatening.

Williams was arrested later at cypress Run Apartments on Broad River Road.

