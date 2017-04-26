Dash cam of Upstate Asst. Principal DUI arrest released

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Dash camera video from the South Carolina Highway Patrol shows the arrest of an Upstate Assistant Principal.

Joe Greene, assistant principal of Chesnee High School, was arrested March 11th after troopers say he failed a field sobriety test.

New details released in the incident report, show that Spartanburg County deputies found Greene’s car stopped in the middle of Blackstock Road.

Deputies pulled Greene over into a gas station parking lot where a trooper performed a field sobriety test. Troopers say there was a strong odor of alcohol coming from Greene.

From the video you can see that Greene performed field sobriety tests, including a horizontal gaze, walk and turn, and a one leg stand. Troopers say that he failed all of these tests.

Highway Patrol says that nearly half of the fatal crashes in 2016 involved alcohol.

Greene’s case is still pending in court. Greene remains on administrative leave from his position with Spartanburg District 2.

