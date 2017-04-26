Deputy shot at Tanger Outlet in Commerce, GA says report

By Published: Updated:

A deputy has been shot at the Tanger Outlet in Commerce, Georgia, according to WSB-TV.

They are reporting the deputy is expected to be OK and the gunman is still on the loose.

We are working to get information and will update this article when we have it.

