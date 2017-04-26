Driver killed in Pickens Co. crash

WSPA Staff Published:

PICKENS Co., S.C. (WSPA) Troopers say one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Pickens County.

The crash happened near the city of Easley just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Troopers say a person was headed north on Pace Valley Road when they ran off the the road and struck a fence and tree.

The driver died at the scene. Their name has not been released from the coroner’s office.

Troopers say it’s unknown if the driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s