Driver killed in Pickens Co. crash

PICKENS Co., S.C. (WSPA) Troopers say one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Pickens County.

The crash happened near the city of Easley just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Troopers say a person was headed north on Pace Valley Road when they ran off the the road and struck a fence and tree.

The driver died at the scene. Their name has not been released from the coroner’s office.

Troopers say it’s unknown if the driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.