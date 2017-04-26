Drug investigation, hazmat at apartment complex in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – There is a federal drug investigation going on at South Ridge Apartments in Greenville County, according to Homeland Security Investigations.

Hazmat suits are being used out of caution because the drug they are looking for is an inhaled drug and could cause skin irritation issues for the responders, officials with Homeland Security Investigations say.

The hazmat crew is from the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say this is a customs operation for things illegally crossing the border.

They say the investigation does not include a meth lab, and there is no threat to anyone in the area.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

More stories you may like on 7News

Spartanburg school district launches student safety campaign This school year, there have been several times a student has threatened to carry out a shooting on campus, or even brought a weapon to scho…

Man charged in 2016 shooting in Spartanburg Police say the shooting happened in the 800 block of S. Irwin St. extension.

Mauldin HS off partial lockdown Greenville Co. Schools say Mauldin High School say they were on partial lockdown as a precaution on the advice of Mauldin Police.

Officer involved shooting at Columbia Walmart There has been an officer involved shooting at the Midlands Walmart in Columbia, according to a report from WLTX.

NC couple take video, laugh as they shoot her service dog says prosecutor A NC prosecutor says an Army veteran and her boyfriend, who’s also a soldier, can be heard laughing as they filmed themselves fatally shooti…