Drug investigation, hazmat at apartment complex in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – There is a federal drug investigation going on at South Ridge Apartments in Greenville County, according to Homeland Security Investigations.

Hazmat suits are being used out of caution because the drug they are looking for is an inhaled drug and could cause skin irritation issues for the responders, officials with Homeland Security Investigations say.

The hazmat crew is from the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say this is a customs operation for things illegally crossing the border.

They say the investigation does not include a meth lab, and there is no threat to anyone in the area.

