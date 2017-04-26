Efforts discouraging ‘sanctuary’ policies OK’d by committees

Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 file photo, Lordes Reboyoso, right, yells at a rally outside of City Hall in San Francisco. President Donald Trump moved aggressively to tighten the nation's immigration controls Wednesday, signing executive actions to jumpstart construction of his promised U.S.-Mexico border wall and cut federal grants for immigrant-protecting "sanctuary cities." On Tuesday, April 25, 2017, a federal judge blocked a Trump administration order to withhold funding from communities that limit cooperation with U.S. immigration authorities, saying the president has no authority to attach new conditions to federal spending. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – House and Senate Republicans keep trying to discourage North Carolina’s local governments and public university system from holding or carrying out “sanctuary” policies toward immigration.

Legislative committees backed separate measures Tuesday related to cities, counties or University of North Carolina campuses that fail to comply with federal immigration law or prevent their police from collecting immigration status information about suspects and others.

A Senate bill would direct the state to withhold tax dollars designated for local governments found by the Attorney General’s Office to have such policies. The UNC Board of Governors also could eliminate certain financial discretion that campuses can obtain.

The recommended House bill would create the right for anyone to sue a local government where they live if they believe it’s not complying with state immigration laws.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s