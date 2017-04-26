Efforts discouraging ‘sanctuary’ policies OK’d by committees

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – House and Senate Republicans keep trying to discourage North Carolina’s local governments and public university system from holding or carrying out “sanctuary” policies toward immigration.

Legislative committees backed separate measures Tuesday related to cities, counties or University of North Carolina campuses that fail to comply with federal immigration law or prevent their police from collecting immigration status information about suspects and others.

A Senate bill would direct the state to withhold tax dollars designated for local governments found by the Attorney General’s Office to have such policies. The UNC Board of Governors also could eliminate certain financial discretion that campuses can obtain.

The recommended House bill would create the right for anyone to sue a local government where they live if they believe it’s not complying with state immigration laws.