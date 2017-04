GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — The Greenville Police Department is collecting food for those in need.

Fill the Cruisers is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today.

Police are collecting food to donate to Harvest Hope and Project Host.

Police cruisers are set up in front of the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The department hopes to pack them with canned and dry food, as well as personal items like diapers, baby wipes, shampoo and toothpaste.