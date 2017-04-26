Help find missing girl Furie Benge from McDowell Co.

McDowell Co. deputies need your help to find missing 13-year-old Furie Benge.

They say they are intensely searching for her.

She was last seen around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday at her home on Radio Hill Dr. in Marion.

Her grandmother says she went outside to feed the rabbits and didn’t come back.

She is a white female, 5’3″ and 110 lbs.

She has brown hair, green eyes, fair skin and freckles on her nose.

They say she wears glasses and was last seen wearing black pants, a black shirt, lace-up boots and a choker necklace.

Anyone with information on where she is should call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 652-2235 or the McDowell County 911 communications center at 652-4000.