Help find murder suspect wanted in Anderson

Darryl Lamar Lewis Thompson

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson Police Department is asking for your help in finding a wanted murder suspect.

They say 27-year-old Darryl Lamar Lewis Thompson, also known as “Dee,” is wanted for the murder of Ricky Montez Grove Jr.

This incident happened on March 25th on High Street near Thomas Street, police say.

Thompson is to be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you are asked to call Anderson County Emergency Services at (864) 260-4444 or CRIME STOPPERS at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

