Help ID debit card theft suspect in Marion

MARION, NC (WSPA) – Marion Police are asking for your help to identify a theft suspect.

Police say he was caught on surveillance video at Verizon Wireless in Marion on Feb 10.

They victim reported his debit card was used to make a purchase at the story.

The suspect is a black male, 5’6″ – 5’8″; 145-165 pounds; and is 18-25 years old.

He is driving what appears to be a small four-door, dark-colored Honda Civic.

Anyone with information concerning the crime or suspect is asked to call Marion Police Department at 652-5205 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). Now, you can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers.

Text MCDOWELLTIPS and your information to 274637 (CRIMES).

With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.