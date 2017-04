Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System is asking you to help name their new turtle mascot.

They say the turtle symbolizes good health and long life.

They hope their new mascot will encourage young patients to practice healthy habits for a long happy life, and not to be afraid.

Turtles also signify a great persistence, determination and endurance, according to the hospital.

There are three names to choose from:

• Shelly

• Sheldon

• Speedy

You can vote once a day from April 26 to April 30.