High School Playoffs Begins

Mann’s Jack Stamler pitched a complete game as Mann held on for a 5-4 win over Hillcrest to open the 5A upper state baseball playoffs Tuesday night.

The Patriots were runners-up in 4A the past two years.

Other scores Tuesday:

Easley 5, Mauldin 3

Nation Ford 8, Dorman 1

Northwestern 2, SHS 1

B. Springs 9, Clover 0

Laurens 4, Hanna 2

Greenville 5, S. Aiken 1

Blue Ridge 5, Lancaster 2

N. Augusta 10, Daniel 0

Wren 5, Airport 3

Aiken 4, BHP 0

Walhalla 7, Palmetto 2

Chapman 16, Chester 1

Woodruff 5, Indian Land 2

Crescent 5, Emerald 1

Powdersville 3, Pendleton 0

Camden 5, Clinton 0

Ninety Six 17, N. Central 2

Landrum 4, Saluda 0

Fox Creek 10, CCES 0

St. Joe’s 3, Gray Collegiate 0

Wagener-Salley 14, CFC 2