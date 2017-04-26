High School Playoffs Begins

Mann’s Jack Stamler pitched a complete game as Mann held on for a 5-4 win over Hillcrest to open the 5A upper state baseball playoffs Tuesday night.
The Patriots were runners-up in 4A the past two years.
Other scores Tuesday:
Easley 5, Mauldin 3
Nation Ford 8, Dorman 1
Northwestern 2, SHS 1
B. Springs 9, Clover 0
Laurens 4, Hanna 2
Greenville 5, S. Aiken 1
Blue Ridge 5, Lancaster 2
N. Augusta 10, Daniel 0
Wren 5, Airport 3
Aiken 4, BHP 0
Walhalla 7, Palmetto 2
Chapman 16, Chester 1
Woodruff 5, Indian Land 2
Crescent 5, Emerald 1
Powdersville 3, Pendleton 0
Camden 5, Clinton 0
Ninety Six 17, N. Central 2
Landrum 4, Saluda 0
Fox Creek 10, CCES 0
St. Joe’s 3, Gray Collegiate 0
Wagener-Salley 14, CFC 2