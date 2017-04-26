Highway closed after school bus crash

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) — A section of Highway 101 is closed Wednesday after a crash involving a school bus.

The crash is on Highway 101 between Old Woodruff and Highway 80 in Spartanburg County. Greer Police Department said on social media that all lanes are blocked and traffic diverted.

Greer Police tweeted at approximately 9:40 a.m. that Highway 101 at Maple Drive would be opened to traffic within the hour.

Beth Brotherton with Greenville County Schools said there were 20 Greer Middle School and Greer High School students on board. She said four students were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Brotherton said a preliminary report indicates it was a head-on collision.

“The bus driver reported that a truck crossed the center line. The bus was evacuated,” Brotherton said.

Greer Police said the driver of the pickup truck was entrapped and the fire department worked to extract the driver as of 8:27 a.m. Rachelle Spence that driver is now out of the vehicle.

Greer Police Lieutenant Jimmy Holcombe said no children were seriously hurt in the crash.