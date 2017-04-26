Home invasion suspects shot in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg Co. deputies say two home invasion suspects were shot while trying to rob a man.

It happened on April 24.

Spartanburg Deputies says they got a call from the emergency room at Mary Black Hospital around 5:30 a.m. for two shooting victims.

The hospital said they came in their own vehicle.

They couldn’t talk to one of the victims because of the severity of his injuries. They spoke to another victim because her injuries weren’t as serious.

Deputies interviewed the woman and said how she got shot didn’t make sense and she became uncooperative after they confronted her.

Twelve hours later victims of a home invasion came to the sheriff’s office to report the crime.

The report says they called their mom and spoke to a lawyer before reporting the incident.

The victims told deputies the incident happened in the 100 block of Sprouse Rd. in Spartanburg.

One of the victims said the suspects assaulted him outside the home, and then forced him inside while holding a gun to his head.

When they got inside, that victim was able to knock the gun out of one of the suspects’ hands.

While they were fighting to get the gun, that victim yelled to his brother upstairs.

The brother came down with a shotgun and shot at both suspects.

The suspects ran and neither of the victims were sure if either of the suspects had been shot.

The suspects are:

Destinie Nichole Matheny, 21 of Signal Hill Lane, Inman

Calvin Lee Phillips, goes by Tripp, 23, of Castleton Circle, Boiling Springs

They are charged with the following:

Armed Robbery

Assault and Battery – First Degree

Burglary – First Degree

Kidnapping

Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime.

Matheny was released from the hospital yesterday and booked into the detention facility, according to deputies

Phillips was transferred from Mary Black to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. He is still be treating and will be moved to the detention center after he is released from the hospital.

