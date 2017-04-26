Knox County elementary music teacher accused of hitting students

KNOXVILLE, TN (WATE) – A longtime Knox County elementary school music teacher is accused of hitting a student with the “cord of a recorder instrument” and slapping another student.

WATE 6 On Your Side on Wednesday obtained the personnel file of Karns Elementary School teacher Suzanne Shinn.

She was put on paid administrative leave on April 18 pending an investigation. The Department of Children’s Services said at the time they were also investigating.

Shinn’s file says she was set to retire on May 24. The documents also say she was given an opportunity to tell her side of the story to the superintendent’s office.

Knox County Schools reported allegations of Shinn slapping a student in the back and the face, and striking the student with the cord of a recorder instrument after pulling it from around the student’s neck with a breakaway cord.

Shinn is a tenured music teacher at Karns Elementary and has been employed with the school system since the late 1970s.