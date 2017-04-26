Man accused of soliciting child for sex in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, NC (WSPA) – A man has been arrested in a child exploitation over the internet investigation, according to the Hendersonville Police Department.

They say Edward William Whiteley Jr., of Leicester is charged with with solicitation of a child by a computer to commit an unlawful sex act resulting in an appearance at a meeting location.

He is being held at the Henderson Co. Detention Center on a $15,000 bond.

Contact the Hendersonville Police Department at (828)-697-3025 or Henderson County Crime Stoppers at (828)-697-STOP with any information involving the exploitation of minors.

Crime

