Man arrested for threatening to “turn Greenville into Islamabad,” deputies say

Christopher Kyle Davis

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested after threatening to “turn Greenville into Islamabad,” according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say 26-year-old Christopher Kyle Davis was arrested after making threats that were directed toward Greenville and law enforcement.

They say the threats were made via social media.

In a video that was posted, Davis could be seen wearing a military-style vest and holding a revolver.

Deputies say that, in the video, Davis was driving to the Greenville County Law Enforcement Center.

He was heard expressing expletives toward law enforcement and specifically threatened to “turn Greenville into Islamabad.”

Davis was arrested Wednesday morning on Roper Mountain Road and was armed at the time of his arrest.

He is being held at the Greenville County Detention Center on existing warrants for petit larceny, probation violation, and failure to pay child support.

Investigators are in contact with various federal agencies regarding the possibility of additional charges.

