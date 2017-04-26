Man arrested for threatening to “turn Greenville into Islamabad,” deputies say

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested after threatening to “turn Greenville into Islamabad,” according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say 26-year-old Christopher Kyle Davis was arrested after making threats that were directed toward Greenville and law enforcement.

They say the threats were made via social media.

In a video that was posted, Davis could be seen wearing a military-style vest and holding a revolver.

Deputies say that, in the video, Davis was driving to the Greenville County Law Enforcement Center.

He was heard expressing expletives toward law enforcement and specifically threatened to “turn Greenville into Islamabad.”

Davis was arrested Wednesday morning on Roper Mountain Road and was armed at the time of his arrest.

He is being held at the Greenville County Detention Center on existing warrants for petit larceny, probation violation, and failure to pay child support.

Investigators are in contact with various federal agencies regarding the possibility of additional charges.

More stories you may like on 7News

Spartanburg school district launches student safety campaign This school year, there have been several times a student has threatened to carry out a shooting on campus, or even brought a weapon to scho…

Man charged in 2016 shooting in Spartanburg Police say the shooting happened in the 800 block of S. Irwin St. extension.

Mauldin HS off partial lockdown Greenville Co. Schools say Mauldin High School say they were on partial lockdown as a precaution on the advice of Mauldin Police.

Officer involved shooting at Columbia Walmart There has been an officer involved shooting at the Midlands Walmart in Columbia, according to a report from WLTX.

NC couple take video, laugh as they shoot her service dog says prosecutor A NC prosecutor says an Army veteran and her boyfriend, who’s also a soldier, can be heard laughing as they filmed themselves fatally shooti…