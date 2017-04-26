SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg Police say they have arrested and charged a man for a April 2016 shooting.
Police say the shooting happened in the 800 block of S. Irwin St. extension.
The victim said Desmond Dominique Fuller shot him.
Fuller was arrested and booked into the detention center on Monday.
He is charged with Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime.
Crime
Man accused of soliciting child for sex in Hendersonville
They say Edward William Whiteley Jr., of Leicester is charged with with solicitation of a child by a computer to commit an unlawful sex act …
2 arrested in McDade St. shooting in Greenville Co.
The suspect opened fire when the victim stepped outside, according to deputies.
Man charged in 2016 shooting in Spartanburg
Police say the shooting happened in the 800 block of S. Irwin St. extension.
Officer involved shooting at Columbia Walmart
There has been an officer involved shooting at the Midlands Walmart in Columbia, according to a report from WLTX.
Mom douses kindergarten teacher with lighter fluid during meeting, police say
Leonard also threatened to burn the building down during the incident, police said.