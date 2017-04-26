Man charged in 2016 shooting in Spartanburg

By Published:
Desmond Dominique Fuller
Desmond Dominique Fuller

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg Police say they have arrested and charged a man for a April 2016 shooting.

Police say the shooting happened in the 800 block of S. Irwin St. extension.

The victim said Desmond Dominique Fuller shot him.

Fuller was arrested and booked into the detention center on Monday.

He is charged with Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime.

Crime

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s