Man gets 10 years for child porn charges in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville County man received 10 years for child pornography charges, according to United States Attorney Beth Drake.

She says that 47-year-old Alton Davis was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday for possession of child pornography.

United States District Judge Bruce Howe Hendricks sentenced Davis to 120 months in the Bureau of Prisons.

According to evidence presented, an undercover officer downloaded two child porn images from Davis in October of 2015.

This download helped law enforcement determine Davis’ IP address and street address, and they obtained a search warrant.

During the search of Davis’ home, he admitted to using his computer and internet to search for child porn, cviewing images of child porn on his computer.

Davis was previously convicted of child pornography in 2004.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse.

Led by the United States Attorney’s Offices, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as identify and rescue victims.

