Man gets 20 years for drive-by shooting in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A man has received a 20-year prison sentence after a drive-by shooting that left one woman injured, according to a press release.

The release says that 21-year-old Deandre T. Foster pleaded guilty to two counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

The shooting occurred on April 1st on Valley Falls Road.

One of the shooting victims told deputies he heard two or three gunshots moments after leaving his home.

The rear window of his car had been shot out and his girlfriend had been grazed by the gunfire, the release says.

According to the release, a nearby deputy heard the gunfire and saw a small sedan speed away, and a chase began.

During the chase, the deputy saw a gun thrown from the driver’s side window.

The chase ended at the Victoria Garden apartment complex.

According to the release, 21-year-old Tysean Edmondson, a back seat passenger, jumped out of the car and fled on foot before he was caught.

The driver of the car, 21-year-old Douglas D. Jones, and the front seat passenger, Foster, were arrested at the car.

Jones had a bullet in his pocket and several other bullets were found in the car as well.

Three guns and a bullet were recovered along the route of the chase.

Edmondson and Foster admitted to possessing guns when the crime happened.

Edmondson pleaded guilty to two counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature on Tuesday and received a 16-year prison sentence.

Multiple charges are still pending against Jones.

Foster and Edmondson will serve 85 percent of their sentence before they are eligible for release.

