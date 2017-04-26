Man ID’d in deadly Hwy 8 head-on crash in Anderson Co.

By Published:
Crash scene on Highway 8 in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – A man is dead following a head-on crash in Anderson County.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 8 near Hunt Road.

A pickup truck overturned in the crash, which also involved two cars.

Troopers say an Easley man in a truck swerved to keep from hitting a Honda that was stopped to make a left-hand turn.

When the truck swerved, troopers say he crossed the center line and hit a Saturn head on.

The driver of the Saturn, Harrison Manning Carson, 47, of Powdersville died at the scene, according to the coroner’s office.

They say he died of blunt force trauma.

The driver of the pickup truck, 26-year-old Dallas Aiken of Easley, is charged with driving to fast for conditions, according to troopers.

The driver of Honda was not hurt in the crash.

