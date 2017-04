Darby Wilcox and Charles Hedgepath Perform - You can also catch performances by Darby Wilcox and Charles Hedgepath at The Community Tap Beer Fest this Saturday

Free Food At The “WXYZ Lounge” - The "WXYZ Lounge" at Aloft in Downtown Greenville is using the Vittl app to offer you free food! Tonight Jonathan Brashier and Hilary Melon …

Greenville Craft Beer Week - It's a festival that's all about beer, craft beer! We have all the details about Greenville Craft Beer Week!

Spartanburg Spring Fling - The Spartanburg Spring Fling kicks off Friday night and runs through Sunday! Galia Rodriguez and James Radford are here to tell us more.

Children’s Museum Of The Upstate Wants To Expand To Spartanburg - Last night Spartanburg City leaders approved 100-thousand dollars to help "The Children's Museum of the Upstate", expand to downtown Spartan…

Cornbread and Collard Greens Blues Festival - Blues legend Mac Arnold is in the house and we're talking about the 11th Cornbread and Collard Greens Blues Festival happening this week!

How Many People Talk To Their Car? - How many colors are in a rainbow? Jack Roper has the answers in “You Don’t Know Jack.”

What’s New This Year For Euphoria 2017 - Euphoria is one of the hottest culinary events in the Southeast and we are lucky to have it right here in Downtown Greenville. Brianna and C…

Goat Yoga Workout Trend Comes to the Upstate - The Internet’s latest obsession and the hottest workout trend, goat yoga, has come to the Upstate! Split Creek Farms in Anderson is now offe…