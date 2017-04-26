NC correctional sergeant dies after assault by inmate

By Published:

WINDSOR, N.C. (WSPA) – A sergeant at Bertie Correctional Institution has died after being assaulted by an inmate, according to a press release.

The assault happened at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The release says 29-year-old Sergeant Megan Lee Callahan was pronounced dead at about 6:20 p.m.

Inmate Craig Wissink is being investigated in connection with the sergeant’s death.

Wissink has been in prison since April of 2004.

He is serving a life sentence for a first-degree murder conviction in Cumberland County, the release says.

Callahan has been with the department since January of 2012. She was promoted to sergeant in February of 2016.

“I am deeply saddened and send my heartfelt sympathies to Sergeant Callahan’s family,” said Public Safety Secretary Erik A. Hooks. “We will do all we can to support her family as well as the correctional family. The department will cooperate fully with the law enforcement investigation as well as conduct its own internal investigation.”

The department requested that the State Bureau Investigation conduct a full investigation into the sergeant’s death.

More stories you may like on 7News

Mauldin HS off partial lockdown

Greenville Co. Schools say Mauldin High School say they were on partial lockdown as a precaution on the advice of Mauldin Police.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s