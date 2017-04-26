NC correctional sergeant dies after assault by inmate

WINDSOR, N.C. (WSPA) – A sergeant at Bertie Correctional Institution has died after being assaulted by an inmate, according to a press release.

The assault happened at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The release says 29-year-old Sergeant Megan Lee Callahan was pronounced dead at about 6:20 p.m.

Inmate Craig Wissink is being investigated in connection with the sergeant’s death.

Wissink has been in prison since April of 2004.

He is serving a life sentence for a first-degree murder conviction in Cumberland County, the release says.

Callahan has been with the department since January of 2012. She was promoted to sergeant in February of 2016.

“I am deeply saddened and send my heartfelt sympathies to Sergeant Callahan’s family,” said Public Safety Secretary Erik A. Hooks. “We will do all we can to support her family as well as the correctional family. The department will cooperate fully with the law enforcement investigation as well as conduct its own internal investigation.”

The department requested that the State Bureau Investigation conduct a full investigation into the sergeant’s death.

More stories you may like on 7News

Spartanburg school district launches student safety campaign This school year, there have been several times a student has threatened to carry out a shooting on campus, or even brought a weapon to scho…

Man charged in 2016 shooting in Spartanburg Police say the shooting happened in the 800 block of S. Irwin St. extension.

Mauldin HS off partial lockdown Greenville Co. Schools say Mauldin High School say they were on partial lockdown as a precaution on the advice of Mauldin Police.

Officer involved shooting at Columbia Walmart There has been an officer involved shooting at the Midlands Walmart in Columbia, according to a report from WLTX.

NC couple take video, laugh as they shoot her service dog says prosecutor A NC prosecutor says an Army veteran and her boyfriend, who’s also a soldier, can be heard laughing as they filmed themselves fatally shooti…