NC couple pulls man from sinking car

(WSPA) – A North Carolina couple rescued a driver from a lake off Highway 9 in Horry County on Saturday.

WECT reports that Terry  and Julie Sayre of Shallotte were driving along the highway when they spotted the car in the water.

Terry leaped into action – pulling over and jumping into the water, while Julie flagged down drivers to help.

It took about 30 minutes to pull the car up the bank.

Terry said the driver started breathing after someone performed CPR on him.

The condition of the rescued man wasn’t known.

