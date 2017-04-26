Mom douses kindergarten teacher with lighter fluid during meeting, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham woman is accused of tossing lighter fluid on her son’s elementary school teacher during a meeting, officials said.

Shequelia Sheala Leonard, 30 became irate with her son’s Eno Valley Elementary School kindergarten teacher during a parent-teacher conference.

Leonard was told to leave the meeting only to pull out a bottle of lighter fluid.

Police said Leonard sprayed the fluid in the teacher’s eyes.

Leonard also threatened to burn the building down during the incident, police said.

Leonard was arrested and charged with assault with intent to kill, communicating threats, and malicious use of an explosive to cause injury, court records show.

She appeared in court Wednesday morning where a judge issued her a $500,000 bond. Leonard’s mother and husband were in court where a request was made to lower her bond.

The judge denied that request.

