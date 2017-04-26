Officer involved shooting at Columbia Walmart

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – There has been an officer involved shooting at the Midlands Walmart in Columbia, according to a report from WLTX.
They report no officers have been injured.
We will update this article when we get more information.
