Pi-Squared Pizza coming to Drayton Mills Marketplace, Boiling Springs

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Pi-Squared Pizza is coming to Drayton Mills Marketplace, according to the developer.

Their website says there are also opening a location on Boiling Springs Rd. in Boiling Springs.

The pizza is Detroit-style. It’s square and cooked in a steel pan.

They describe the pizza like this:

Inspired by American service men who developed a taste for deep dish while in Europe during WWII, Detroit-style pizza offers a unique twist on a culinary favorite. In addition to its square shape and thick crust, Detroit-style pizza is cooked in a steel pan. Cheese is also spread to the edges of the pan, allowing the cheese to caramelize down the sides and creates a fusion of flavors. Finally, the sauce is place on top in rows, allowing for a fluffier crust and earning the nicknames “red top pizza” or “upside down pizza.” After opening a first location in February 2016 in Hendersonville, Pi-Squared quickly became a favorite among Western North Carolina diners. Variety and flexibility are key features of the Pi-Squared Pizza menu, which lets customers customize their own pies by first selecting the crust, which comes in the authentic Detroit style, as well as three round crust options: traditional hand-tossed, thin and gluten-friendly.

They also have calzones, subs wings and salads.

You can check out the menu on their website here.