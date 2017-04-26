Property revaluation fight heads to state lawmakers

Related Coverage Property revaluations spark tax increase concerns

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Some Polk County homeowners are still fighting increased property values. Commissioners are now bringing the issue to state leaders.

This is an update to a story 7 News first brought you last month. These folks say their proximity to the Tryon International Equestrian Center is leading to tax bills they can’t afford.

Commissioners say their hands are tied because the state decides how properties are valued. Commissioners passed a resolution Tuesday asking for reform to help these and other North Carolina property owners.

Richard and Karen day have called their Tryon community home for over 2 decades.

“We were pretty shocked,” said Day. “This whole thing made us consider moving and that is almost like, sacrilegious to us.”

That’s after a state-mandated property values reassessment throughout Polk County. More than a third of homeowners saw an increase, mostly near the Tryon International Equestrian Center.

“It’s not the Equestrian Center’s fault. Our tax system is very fixed. It doesn’t allow change for us,” said Property Owner Debbie Rogers.

County leaders say appraisers look at sales within each neighborhood over the past two years to get revaluation numbers. After appeals, owners say the new values were still not enough.

“The change came down to still over double [previous valuation],” said Property Owner Mary Dill.

They say more meaningful change came after voicing concerns at commission meetings.

“I think we helped our commissioners find their hearts, and that means everything,” said Rogers.

Commissioners approved a resolution for property tax reform asking the state legislature to find a strategy that can bring relief to long-term property owners.

“We’re hoping to spark a movement across the state,” said County Manager Marche Pittman. He said local leaders are limited in what they can do to change the property valuation. “Everything we do is governed by the Machinery Act.”

Owners now hoping the state can make a change to help save their homes.

“That’s very encouraging,” said Day. “I hope it can help not just us but other areas of the state.”

County leaders say the resolution is being sent to the state legislature as well as every other county commission in North Carolina.