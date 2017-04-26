Should removing a condom during sex be a crime?

(WSPA) – There’s a new trend happening in the bedroom and it’s pretty unsettling.

It’s called “stealthing” and it’s being bragged about all over social media.

The act of “stealthing” is when a man removes his condom during sex without the woman’s consent.

The new sex fad could violate several civil and criminal laws, according to Alexandra Brodsky.

Brodsky conducted a study on the act and says that by removing a condom in the middle of sex, the once-consensual intercourse becomes non-consensual.

And by taking the condom off, Brodsky says a woman is exposed to the physical risks of pregnancy and disease.

She says some also view this non-consensual condom removal as a violation of dignity and autonomy.

In the study, Brodsky argues that this new craze should be treated as a form of sexual assault.

