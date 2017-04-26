Spartanburg school district launches student safety campaign

Spartanburg District 6 launched a new campaign aimed at student safety.
SPARTANBURG CO, SC (WSPA) – This school year, there have been several times a student has threatened to carry out a shooting on campus, or even brought a weapon to school. One school district is making it their goal to get students and parents involved in stopping violence before it happens.

Spartanburg District Six launched the “Hear something, See something, Say something”  campaign to remind students it’s on everyone to keep the school a safe place.

“Our safety is something you should never play around with,” says Gabriel Thompson, a sophomore at Dorman High School.

In the last month, there have been two separate instances in the Upstate where police say a student threatened to bring a gun to school, and carry out a mass shooting.

Dorman principal Ken Kiser says the best way to prevent something like this is to form a bond with the students.

“When you report something that’s suspicious, a potential safety threat, what you are doing is, you are becoming a protector,” Kiser says.

People can submit anonymous tips through an app or by calling a hotline at (864) 216-4384.

