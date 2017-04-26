SOUTH PITTSBURG, Tenn. (AP) – A Tennessee special needs teacher’s aide is facing charges after being accused of biting a student on the playground.

The Times Free Press reports 32-year-old Jenny Price has been charged with assaulting a minor. Marion County Sheriff Ronnie Burnett said Monday the victim is a 3-year-old boy whose grandmother filled the allegation.

Marion County Schools Director Dr. Mark Griffith says South Pittsburg Elementary School administrators contacted him on April 13 after allegations were made against Price. He says according to police Price told another teacher’s aide who witnessed the incident that the boy got twisted in his wheelchair. A bruise was later found on the child’s arm.

Griffith says Price had no problems before and that his office is investigating. The school’s website says she’s worked there since 2008.

More stories you may like on 7News

Avoid fake ‘miracle’ cancer treatments sold on internet says FDA U.S. regulators are warning consumers to avoid 65 bogus products hawked on the internet with false claims that they can cure, treat or preve…

Special needs teacher-aide accused of biting boy in TN Marion County Sheriff Ronnie Burnett said Monday the victim is a 3-year-old boy whose grandmother filled the allegation.

Husband kills baby, self on Facebook Live The man made the broadcast Monday evening, and the video was made inaccessible by Facebook late Tuesday afternoon.

Celebrate Greenville Craft Beer Week with dozens of events Greenville is celebrating its thriving craft beer scene with events including a sip and sculpt class and rare beer releases.