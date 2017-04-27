100 Jobs: Caristrap International to have corporate HQ in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, SC – Caristrap International will have its new corporate headquarters in Greenville County.

The manufacturer of industrial strapping systems is expected to bring $5.5 million of new capital investment and 100 new jobs.

According to the South Carolina Governor’s Office, Caristrap will be in Suite 300 of 45 Brookfield Oaks Drive in Greenville.

Caristrap’s new corporate headquarters will be in a 32,000 square foot space and is expected to be operational by the end of the second quarter of 2017.

Hiring for the new positions should begin for mid-second quarter. You can apply by clicking here.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved a $100,000 Set Aside grant to Greenville County to assist with the costs of building renovations.