20th Annual Blue Ridge Fest Featuring The Contours and Little Anthony

With hits like “Do You Love Me?” and “Shimmy Shimmy Ko-Ko-Bop,” Motown and blues legends The Contours and Little Anthony and the Imperials are sure to bring big crowds to the 20th annual Blue Ridge Fest! Put on by the Blue Ridge Electric Co-op, this celebration of classic cars and music from the 60s and 70s has raised over 2 million dollars for charity since its inception and is slated to attract thousands. As the Upstate’s biggest cruise-in, families can bring in their own classic cars and enter drawings for prizes as high as $10,000! Jennifer Martin has a preview of some of the night’s biggest entertainment.

The 20th Annual Blue Ridge Fest is Friday, April 28th from 5:30 to 10pm at the Blue Ridge Electric Co-op. Tickets are available for purchase now at blueridgefest.com or at the door.