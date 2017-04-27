Adorable twins with different skin colors celebrate 1st birthday

QUINCY, Ill. (WFLA) – We are wishing a very happy birthday to a pair of adorable twin sisters who have become social media stars.

Kalani and Jarani Dean received widespread attention after their birth because as you can see they are not your average twins.

Kalani has light skin and blue eyes, just like her mom Whitney. While Jarani has dark skin and brown eyes, just like her dad Thomas.

Because the girls are fraternal twins, they inherited two different genes for skin color. Experts say it’s rare but obviously possible.

Whitney shared these precious photos of her girls on social media to celebrate their first birthday.

The two beautiful babies celebrated with a princess themed party on Sunday and loved their castle-shaped cake.

Whitney said Kalani is always on the go and is already crawling, while Jarani is less interested in moving around but loves to eat.

