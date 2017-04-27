Man accused of rape still on the run, help Asheville Police find him

ASHEVILLE (WSPA) – Asheville Police are asking for help to find a man accused of a sexual assault nearly a year ago.

Dominique Marquise Harris, 26, is charged with second degree forcible rape, second degree kidnapping and assault on a female by Asheville Police. Investigators say the woman was raped on May 29, 2016 on Avon Avenue.

Harris is 6’1″ ad weighs 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police say he has tattoos on his right arm and right hand reading “DH” and “Carol” respectively.

If you have any information that can help Asheville Police, call (828)252-1110 or Buncombe County Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.

