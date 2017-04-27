Boil water advisory LIFTED for areas in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A boil water advisory that was issued for some of the residents of the Startex, Jackson, Wellford, Duncan Water District (SJWD) has been lifted.

The following areas were impacted by the advisory:

East Victor Hill Rd. from Rogers Bridge Rd. to Berry Shoals Rd.

All Subdivisions included on or off of the above-mentioned section

All of Bearden Dr.

Subdivisions include: Shadow Field Acres, Sapphire Pt., Carlton Creek, and Berry’s Pond

Tucker Inc. was making a bore on East Victor Road when they struck a water main.

The water main has since been repaired and the area has been flushed.

SJWD Water District confirms that the water is safe to drink and the advisory has been repealed.

