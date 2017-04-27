Clemson’s Beer On USA Summer Team

Clemson Athletics

CLEMSON, S.C. – Sophomore Seth Beer (Suwanee, Ga.) accepted an invitation from USA Baseball to play for the 2017 Collegiate National Team this summer. It is his second summer playing for Team USA, as he donned the red, white and blue when the team traveled overseas in 2016.

In 2017, Beer is hitting .285 with a .461 on-base percentage thanks to a national-high 43 walks and eight hit-by-pitches against only 22 strikeouts in 42 games. He has reached base in 100 of his last 102 games with a plate appearance. Beer has 12 doubles, a triple, 12 homers, 39 RBIs, 34 runs and a .616 slugging percentage in 2017 as well.

In his career, Beer is hitting .333 with 25 doubles, a triple, 30 homers, 109 RBIs, 91 runs, a .664 slugging percentage and .504 on-base percentage in 104 games.

Beer, who won the 2016 Dick Howser Trophy as national player-of-the-year, played 17 games for Team USA in 2016 and totaled a double, homer and five RBIs, as the team played games in Taiwan, Japan and Cuba.

The Collegiate National Team trains at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, N.C., and competes in a series of games with teams from the Coastal Plain League from June 20-25. The U.S. will then host international friendship series against Chinese Taipei and Cuba from June 27 to July 7, in Cary, Charlotte and Durham. Both series will be streamed live on USABaseball.com.

Follow @USABaseball and @USABaseballCNT on Twitter for all of the latest news on USA Baseball and the Collegiate National Team.