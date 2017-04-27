Dark Corner Classic Car Show coming to Landrum on Saturday

LANDRUM, S.C. (WSPA) – The Dark Corner Classic in Landrum will feature food, music, door prizes and cars – lots of vintage cars and trucks.

It’s happening Saturday, April 29, 2017 on North Trade Avenue.

Organizers expect some 200 vehicles to fill portions of downtown from 11 a. m. to 3 p. m.

Show organizers stress this is a free event for the entire family.

Trophies will be awarded in 50 modern and 50 classic categories, along with best of show, best motor, best paint, best interior and 21 sponsor trophies.

Pre-registration is now underway at $15 for each entry and $20 on show day.

The Landrum Area Business Association is sponsoring the classic with proceeds benefitting the Landrum Youth Sports Association and the Landrum Backpack Ministry.

For more information about entering a car or truck, contact Christie Gregory at 864.444.0903 or christiegregory38@yahoo.com.