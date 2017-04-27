Deputy shot at Tanger Outlet in Commerce, GA

COMMERCE, GA (WSPA)– Deputies in Banks County, GA say they think a man who shot a deputy near the Tanger Outlets is now in the Atlanta area.

Wednesday, deputies responded to an armed robbery at the Atlanta Dragway.  Deputies say the man tried to kidnap the victim, then stole the victim’s car.

When officers tried to pull the suspect over at the Tanger Outlets, he shot a deputy still in his patrol car, before running away.  The deputy is expected to be okay.

