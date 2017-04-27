Deputy shot at Tanger Outlet in Commerce, GA

COMMERCE, GA (WSPA)– Deputies in Banks County, GA say they think a man who shot a deputy near the Tanger Outlets is now in the Atlanta area.

Wednesday, deputies responded to an armed robbery at the Atlanta Dragway. Deputies say the man tried to kidnap the victim, then stole the victim’s car.

When officers tried to pull the suspect over at the Tanger Outlets, he shot a deputy still in his patrol car, before running away. The deputy is expected to be okay.

<iframe src=”https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FBanksCountySheriff%2Fposts%2F1327007044032049%3A0&width=500″ width=”500″ height=”513″ style=”border:none;overflow:hidden” scrolling=”no” frameborder=”0″ allowTransparency=”true”>

More stories you may like on 7News

Spartanburg school district launches student safety campaign This school year, there have been several times a student has threatened to carry out a shooting on campus, or even brought a weapon to scho…

Man charged in 2016 shooting in Spartanburg Police say the shooting happened in the 800 block of S. Irwin St. extension.

Mauldin HS off partial lockdown Greenville Co. Schools say Mauldin High School say they were on partial lockdown as a precaution on the advice of Mauldin Police.

Officer involved shooting at Columbia Walmart There has been an officer involved shooting at the Midlands Walmart in Columbia, according to a report from WLTX.

NC couple take video, laugh as they shoot her service dog says prosecutor A NC prosecutor says an Army veteran and her boyfriend, who’s also a soldier, can be heard laughing as they filmed themselves fatally shooti…