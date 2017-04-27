Deshaun Watson picked by Houston, 12th overall in NFL draft

(WSPA) – The Houston Texans have chosen Clemson standout Deshaun Watson in the first round of the NFL draft.

Watson was the 12th overall pick in the draft.

Another Clemson player was also chosen in the first round of the draft.

Wide receiver Mike Williams was the 7th overall pick and will be joining the Los Angeles Chargers.

