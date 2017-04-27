Gas tax hike clears key vote in SC Senate

By Published:

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA)–The SC Senate gave key approval to a measure aimed at fixing state roads.

Late Wednesday, lawmakers voted to pass a 12-cent-a-gallon gas tax hike.  The vote was 34-10.

According to The State newspaper, there will be a routine final vote Thursday, before the measure goes back to the House.

Wednesday in the House, lawmakers agreed to add their roads bill to the state budget. That way, even if the Senate didn’t pass a separate roads bill, senators will still have to negotiate a roads plan as part of the budget.

The House’s bill would raise the gas tax by two cents a year for five years, with all the money going to existing roads, while the Senate’s bill would raise the gas tax two cents a year for six years. South Carolina’s gas tax of 16.75 cents a gallon is second-lowest in the nation and hasn’t been raised since 1987.

More stories you may like on 7News

Mauldin HS off partial lockdown

Greenville Co. Schools say Mauldin High School say they were on partial lockdown as a precaution on the advice of Mauldin Police.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s