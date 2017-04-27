Gov. McMaster requests disaster relief from Congress

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – SC Governor Henry McMaster has joined 4 other governors in requesting disaster funding be included in the Continuing Resolution being considered by Congress.

The funding is called the Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR).

All together the states are requesting around $3.6 billion in funding.

“As Governors of five states hit with catastrophic disasters within the last year, we write to request the inclusion of disaster relief funding in the upcoming Continuing Resolution to be considered by Congress,” the governors wrote in a letter.

It was sent to the U.S. House and U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee leaders.

“There is an urgent need to provide relief for the families and individuals who have been impacted and the help of the federal government is critical. For families and communities across this country working to rebuild from these disasters, the recovery timeline does not wait for congressional appropriations or the federal funding process. In each of our states, our people need your assistance today.”

Gov. McMaster’s offices says he has requested $220 million for housing needs related to recovery efforts from the historic flooding of 2015 and Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

All of the current funding is dedicated to housing, according to a news release.

McMaster says the request for new funds will support remaining housing needs for the neediest families.