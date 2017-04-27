Greenville Costco evacuated after leak

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA)–Fire crews evacuated the Costco on Woodruff Road in Greenville early Thursday after a leak.

According to the fire department, refrigerant leaked from a cooler or an AC unit. They’re trying to determine the exact source. The building was evacuated because of the potential depletion of oxygen levels in the store.

