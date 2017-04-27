Hail & severe storms possible Thurs. evening

Can’t see the radar on the app? CLICK HERE

Showers and t-storms will be possible area-wide this afternoon into early evening before tapering off.

A few strong or severe storms may occur, especially southeast of the I-85 corridor where temperatures will be warmer and there will be more fuel for storm development.

After early evening showers/storms, skies become partly cloudy overnight with lows in the low 60s for the Upstate and low 50s for the mountains.

Hail and wind gust could be possible.

Music on Main in Spartanburg and Downtown Alive in Greenville have been cancelled due to weather.