Helicopter crashes into home in NC

Credit WBTV

NEWTON, NC (WSPA) – A helicopter crashed into a home in Newton, NC on Thursday, according to WBTV.

They report the helicopter came down very close to a home and the roof had minor damage.

The two people in the helicopter were hurt. No one in the home was injured, according to WBTV.

