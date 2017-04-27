Helicopter crashes into home in NC

NEWTON, NC (WSPA) – A helicopter crashed into a home in Newton, NC on Thursday, according to WBTV.

They report the helicopter came down very close to a home and the roof had minor damage.

The two people in the helicopter were hurt. No one in the home was injured, according to WBTV.

