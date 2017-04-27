Help find missing man Gabriel Seth Kaylor of Nebo

McDowell Co., NC (WSPA) – McDowell Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find missing man Gabriel Seth Kaylor, 36.

He was last seen at his home on Stacy Farm Road at 7:10 a.m. on Thursday, April 27.

They say he is possibly armed, and hasn’t been seen since.

He is described as a white male who stands 6 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 400 pounds.

He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Kaylor is driving a neon green low-rider Nissan truck.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 652-2235 or the McDowell County 911 communications center at 652-4000.