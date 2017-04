Help find missing man in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department is asking for your help in finding a missing man.

Police say Franklin Christopher Dibona, also known as “Frankie,” has not been heard from since February.

He was last seen on February 18th near Regal Inn on Wade Hampton Boulevard.

Dibona is known to wear and collect helmets, police say.

If you have any information regarding Dibona’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Greenville Police Department.

More stories you may like on 7News

Help find missing teen Dylan Camper of Hendersonville Henderson Co. deputies are asking for your help to find missing 17-year-old Dylan Michael Camper.

Job fair for those with criminal records in Spartanburg More than 30 local employers will be at a Job Fair

Meth arrests after stolen car crash in Greenville Co. Deputies were assisting SC Highway Patrol after they found multiple suspects running from a accident.

Lengthy criminal history on Anderson Co. shooting suspect Deputies say Zachary Earl Powell is in custody after a a woman was shot, killed and left in a ditch in Anderson Co.

Hail & severe storms possible Thurs. evening Showers and t-storms will be possible area-wide this afternoon into early evening before tapering off.