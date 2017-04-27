Help find missing man in Greenville

By Published:
Franklin Christopher Dibona

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department is asking for your help in finding a missing man.

Police say Franklin Christopher Dibona, also known as “Frankie,” has not been heard from since February.

He was last seen on February 18th near Regal Inn on Wade Hampton Boulevard.

Dibona is known to wear and collect helmets, police say.

If you have any information regarding Dibona’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Greenville Police Department.

