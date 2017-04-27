Help find missing man Troy Jackson in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police is asking for your help to find Troy Rusty Jackson, 27.

He is from the Hendersonville area and last talked to his family on January 5 and told them he was staying in Pisgah View Apartments in West Asheville.

They say he suffers from cognitive issues.

He is 6’0″ with brown hair and brown eyes.

They say he had gauges in his ears and tattoos on his arms.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Troy Rusty Jackson they are encouraged to contact Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or Buncombe County Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.